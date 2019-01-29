LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman’s body was found Tuesday in Griffith Park, prompting a homicide investigation as police said it appeared foul play was involved.

Park rangers found the woman about 11 a.m. along Red Oak Drive, according to Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee.

Sky2 was over the area around 6 p.m. where investigators were still at the scene.

The woman, believed to about 30 to 40 years old, was wrapped in a blanket or sleeping bag, Lee said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner’s investigators summoned to the location determined the death was suspicious and a homicide investigation was launched, Lee said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

