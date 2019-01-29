SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by South Gate police officers Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Paramount Boulevard, just north of the 105 Freeway.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition, officials at the scene told CBS2. There was no word of injuries to any officers.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not confirmed.

It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or shot at police. The number of officers who fired on the suspect was also not disclosed.

