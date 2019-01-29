LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With much of the country mired in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday, travelers planning to fly out of LAX should double check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

In Chicago, where O’Hare International Airport is a hub for most of the country, the high is forecast to be 12 below zero. Most of the Upper Midwest, through the Great Lakes and the Northeast will be impacted with below freezing temperatures throughout the week.

Due to the #winterstorm affecting parts of the United States, please check with your airline for delays and cancellations. #FlyLAX ❄️🧥 pic.twitter.com/4gpgYftihA — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 29, 2019

Eleven flights departing Los Angeles International Airport and 13 arrivals have been canceled Tuesday. A number of those flights were either headed to or from Chicago and St. Louis.

Nearly 8,000 flights across the country have been canceled Tuesday.