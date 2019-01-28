SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A search is underway for a 1-year-old San Bernardino boy, possibly injured, and his parents.

On Sunday, San Bernardino police reported they were searching for 1-year-old Jordan Carson Robinson, along with Harmony Janae Robinson and Edward Leroy Johnson, both 21.

Police said Jordan may have sustained injuries, but did not elaborate as to the nature of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact police at 909-384-5668 or 909-383-5311.