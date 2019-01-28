BREAKING:5 Police Officers Shot In Houston
Filed Under:Panga Boat

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A dozen people were taken into custody Monday after they arrived on a makeshift boat in Huntington Beach, authorities said.

Huntington Beach firefighters treated 12 patients at the 16100 block of Pacific Coast Highway following what officials described as “a multi-casualty incident.”

The boat first made entry via Anaheim Bay, which is U.S. Navy property, CBSLA’s Michele Gile reported.

The suspects – both male and female – were taken into federal custody after they were examined by paramedics.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

