HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A dozen people were taken into custody Monday after they arrived on a makeshift boat in Huntington Beach, authorities said.

Huntington Beach firefighters treated 12 patients at the 16100 block of Pacific Coast Highway following what officials described as “a multi-casualty incident.”

The boat first made entry via Anaheim Bay, which is U.S. Navy property, CBSLA’s Michele Gile reported.

The suspects – both male and female – were taken into federal custody after they were examined by paramedics.

Boat lands in #Surfside just south of #SealBeach with 11 men and women- all now in federal custody after being examined by paramedics @cbsla #cbsla pic.twitter.com/rrdi1ZMkVq — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) January 28, 2019

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.