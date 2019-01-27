HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Hawthorne is pleading for help to find his killer.

Police say a group of men were standing at the corner of Prairie Avenue and 130th Street when someone opened fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tyrone Tucker, Jr., 32, was shot, and was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

During a vigil for Tucker, his family made a plea for tips. His wife spoke directly to the killer:

“Turn yourself in. You took somebody’s father away and a good man,” said the woman who was only identified as “Candi.” “Do the right thing. He didn’t deserve this.”

Tucker leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.