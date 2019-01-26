Filed Under:Crash, Cypress Park, Parked Cars, Pile Up

CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) — A driver left a trail of destruction in Cypress Park early Saturday morning after slamming into several parked vehicles and neighbors say they’ve had enough.

The driver was heading north on Cypress Ave. around 1 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver remained on the scene to speak to police. It was not immediately clear if she faces any charges or citations.

Neighbors say similar incidents have happened before, with many drivers frequently speeding on the roadway despite its 30 mph speed limit.

“This has happened very often and it has to stop,” one man said. “We don’t have to be that irresponsible.”

No injuries were reported.

