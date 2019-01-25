LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — How will the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl? NFL and Rams legend Nolan Cromwell thinks it’s all a matter of putting pressure in Tom Brady’s face.

Cromwell spoke to CBS 2 News This Morning to shed some light on what the young Rams team is doing to prepare for their big game against the New England Patriots.

“It’s out of your normal routine,” said Cromwell, who went to the Super Bowl with the Rams as a player and also won as a coach with the Green Bay Packers.

“They’re going to be so excited,” Cromwell said. “But the game never gets here. It just seems like that next week is a long week of preparation and going and trying to keep yourself focused.”

Cromwell was a defensive back with the Rams when they won Super Bowl XIV. He says he sees a lot of similarities between teams of years past, and today’s young team.

“This is a team that has been very close,” Cromwell said. “Not to quote Sean [McVay], but a ‘we, not me’ type of attitude. I see everybody supporting each other, there’s not a lot of individuals that say ‘hey, look at me.’”

“When I came in the NFL and through my Ram years, that’s what we had – we had the togetherness and the tightness, that, really, you play for each other and not for yourself,” he said.

Cromwell says he doesn’t believe Jared Goff, one of the youngest quarterbacks in the NFL, will be at a disadvantage going up against Tom Brady, considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be an issue,” he said. “If he just goes and plays and executes the way the offense is supposed to, that’s all you can do,” he said.

To win, Cromwell said he believes this team has to run the football offensively.

“Gotta put pressure in Tom Brady’s face,” he said. “I think you get that push in there, and the guy’s coming around the edge, if we can get some pressure on him, I think we got a great chance.”

Cromwell says he thinks the Super Bowl will be close, but that the Rams will win 27-21.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 3 on CBS.