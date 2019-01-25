WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — The House on Friday passed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history.

The bill is headed to President Trump’s signature.

Earlier Friday, the President reached a compromise with democrats on the 35-day strike.

The Senate passed the bill Friday afternoon.

The compromise deal will include a bipartisan panel to come up with solutions/suggestions for border security.

The president was blasted by some conservatives including pundit Ann Coulter who accused him of “caving in.”

Trump, meanwhile, spoke from the Rose Garden and said the government would remain open until February 15 if a final deal could not be struck.

Many political observers remarked that it would be unlikely at the time for the president to close the government again. Recent polls blamed the president and the GOP for the shutdown.