SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of sexually assaulting and stabbing a woman earlier this month after they met near the campus of Cal State University San Bernardino then rode the bus together.

The brutal attack occurred in the trailer of a U-Haul truck, after which the suspect locked the victim inside and fled, leaving her for dead, according to San Bernardino police.

On the afternoon of Jan. 12, the suspect met the victim at an Omnitrans bus station just outside the college campus, according to police.

At about 2:45 p.m., the two boarded a bus and rode together before getting off at Rialto Avenue and E Street. The suspect then lured the victim to a nearby business, where he made sexual advances towards her, police said.

When she rebuffed him, he forced her into the trailer of a U-Haul truck, where he raped her, police said. He then stabbed her with a knife several times, locked her inside the trailer and fled.

The victim was located by an employee of the business. She was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover. The victim is not a CSUSB student, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect taken on the bus have been released by police. He is described as Hispanic or white, 25 years old and 5-foot-11 with a medium build. At the time of the attack he was wearing a Golden State Warriors hat, white and red high-top Air Jordan shoes

Anyone with information on his identity should contact detectives at 909-384-5655 or 909-384-5613.