LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Baseball’s opening day will be here faster than you can say Clayton Kershaw. Or Cody Bellinger. Or Max Muncy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced that single-game tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. exclusively online at Dodgers.com.

Starting at 11 a.m., fans will be able to purchase individual tickets to all regular season games with the exception of opening day and the Yankees series. The Yankees will be making their first appearance at Dodgers Stadium in six years (Aug 23-25).

Looking ahead, the Dodgers will also be home on Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

The Dodgers will also join Major League Baseball in celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, when they host the Cincinnati Reds.

The reigning National League champs encourage fans “to visit Dodgers.com/promotions to make sure they don’t miss out on a full slate of promotions, including fan-favorite bobblehead nights, fireworks shows and $1 Dodger Dog games.”

Single-game tickets as well as season ticket plans will also be on sale Saturday at Dodger Stadium from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during FanFest.

For information on season ticket plans, click here.