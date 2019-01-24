SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old convicted sex offender in connection with a series of home and car break-ins this month in Santa Monica.

Charles Marcell Newman was caught in downtown Los Angeles Monday. According to Santa Monica police, Newman is suspected in five early-morning burglary attempts from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21.

Of those, Newman attempted to break into at least two homes through the front door, police said. The others were vehicle break-ins.

L.A. Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force arrested him in the 500 block of South Flower Street Monday evening. Police did not confirm what type of items were stolen or how Newman was identified.

The Santa Monica city attorney’s office Wednesday filed charges against him of prowling, vehicle tampering, receiving stolen property and failure to register as a sex offender.

He is being held without bail.