Filed Under:Hit And Run, Palmdale

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A man was struck and killed in Palmdale Thursday, and the victim’s friend alleges he was targeted by a hit-and-run suspect.

The 38500 block of 35th Street East remained closed hours after the incident as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continued to investigate.

Deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to the scene where a man in his late 20s had been intentionally hit by a champagne-colored SUV and pinned up against a house, according to authorities.

The victim, who has not been identified, later died at an area hospital.

Witnesses said whoever was driving the vehicle ran eastbound and is still on the loose.

Detectives interviewed a witness, who said she was friends with the victim, in hopes of obtaining a description of the driver.

“I was in the house and I heard screaming outside, and when I looked out the window, I seen my friend crash into the garage wall,” the woman said.

CBS2’s Rachel Kim asked an official at the scene if the suspect and victim knew each other.

“They may or may not have, I’m not sure, we’re not sure what the motive was or what the altercation was about that caused this incident to happen,” LASD Lt. Scott Hoglund said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to to call the LASD homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

