SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County firefighter was killed Wednesday in a collision between a vehicle and a Caltrans truck on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway in Santa Clarita, officials said.

The crash occurred just south of San Canyon Road about 11:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Marroquin said.

The firefighter – whose gender, age or name were not immediately available – died at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported, Marroquin said.

The crash shut down the carpool and number one lanes, triggering a SigAlert at 12:25 p.m., according to Marroquin.

