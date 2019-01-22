BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS Denver) — A moose sent Colorado snowboarders scrambling on Sunday — after charging at them on a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Lo Drogsvold captured the scary chase on video.

“We got charged by a moose on our snowboards today!” Drogsvold wrote on Facebook. She said the moose chased them for a half a mile “with no signs of letting up.”

“I ducked into a tree well because I was losing speed and he was closing in on me fast. I hid behind the tree until the coast was clear,” Drogsvold wrote. She said another rider was able to get away safely.

“Colton had just enough speed to out run the big boy to town, but damn, was so intense!!” Drogsvold wrote.

Drogsvold told CBS Denver she shared the video to promote safety, awareness and respect for wildlife.

“Moose are dangerous, aggressive, and unpredictable animals. It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings and keep your distance from any wildlife when in their turf,” Drogsvold said. “Leave the wild, wild.”

It’s not the first time moose have caused a scare at Breckenridge. Video shot in 2017 shows a moose sprinting down a run as a woman rushes to get away.