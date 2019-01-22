MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – The Moreno Valley community continues to search for a 16-year-old girl who vanished more than a week ago.

Aranda Isabel Briones, 16, was last seen at the Moreno Valley Community Park Jan. 13 around 2 p.m. Since then, family members have passed out flyers and organized a search party in hopes of finding the teen.

“We haven’t been able to sleep, eat. I haven’t been able to function at work. That’s all I think about,” said Aranda’s uncle Matthew Horstkotte.

The teen lives with Horstkotte and her grandfather.

The FBI, Moreno Valley police, L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are involved in the investigation.

“Numerous things are currently in the works as we speak,” said Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison.

The family says a male named Owen told them he dropped Aranda off at the community park around 5 or 6 p.m. last Sunday.

“That is a name that has come up in this investigation. We are currently looking into that, as well as many others,” Willison said.

According to the family, Owen said after he dropped the teen off, she got into someone else’s car.

“It was a friend. I wanna say a bad choice of friends – Owen was that,” Horstkotte said.

Moreno Valley boasts a city-wide security camera system, and detectives are using that security video captured around town.

But piecing the footage together with a timeline has proven to be time-consuming.

“That part is still in the infancy as far as the video surveillance, and now it’s just putting those pieces together and seeing exactly what we have,” Willison said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Moreno Valley police at 951-486-6700.