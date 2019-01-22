MALIBU (CBSLA) — Authorities are in Malibu Tuesday investigating human remains that were found along a canyon road in the Woolsey Fire burn area.

The human remains were discovered late Monday afternoon at the intersection of Latigo Canyon Road and Calicut Road, which leads to a gated, private community.

Homicide investigators and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office had to wait until daylight on Tuesday to investigate the grisly discovery.

Sheriff’s officials say no further information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the human remains can contact the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.