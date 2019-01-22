LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman who made history as the first person in the Western U.S. to have double transplant surgeries for her heart and liver will undergo a third transplant Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In 1998, Christine Galan made surgical history when she underwent double transplant surgery for her heart and liver.

However, a few years ago, Galan’s kidney started to fail. So she went on to matchingdonors.com, and a perfect stranger volunteered to donate her kidney.

“She is one incredible woman. I mean, I didn’t know her, and she just came forward to give me a life,” Galan said.

Halsey says her faith led her to become a donor.

“We’re all human beings, and we all have to do whatever we can to see to the comfort of each other,” Halsey said.

The surgery is scheduled to Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.