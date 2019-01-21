LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rams fans hoping to attend the upcoming Super Bowl against the Patriots may have to forego their mortgage payments to afford a ticket.

Nosebleed tickets at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta are already priced at a whopping $3,151 on ticketing websites such as VividSeats or Ticketmaster’s NFL Ticket Exchange. More moderate dealers on Craigslist are offering similar tickets for the price of $2,500 per person.

RELATED: Rams Clinch Super Bowl Berth With 26-23 OT Win

But both of those prices appear reasonable when compared to the cost of renting a suite for the biggest game of the year. At $374,589, a suite that seats 18 people is available, which brings the price to about $21,000 per person.

Tickets around the stadium can be found between those benchmark prices. According to SeatGeek, a ticket search engine, the average ticket to the big game generally costs about $2,500 to $3,000. But, Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 was an exception, with the average ticket costing $4,314 per person.

RELATED: Sean McVay Is Youngest Coach To Lead Team To Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIII will be the Rams fourth Super Bowl appearance. Their last appearance was against the Patriots in 2002, when they were narrowly defeated 20-17 by the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady combo. Together, Belichick and Brady have won five Super Bowls.

The Rams have not won a Super Bowl since 2000.

Celebrities, stars, politicians, football fans and those who were a combination of all four made their voices heard Sunday following the come-from-behind victory.

New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres did her best to get over the Saints losing.

Congratulations to the @RamsNFL on a great game. @DrewBrees and the @Saints, I’m sending you so much love. I need a nap. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 20, 2019

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)