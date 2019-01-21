LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Eye care centers in two states have a message for NFL referees after the controversial NFC Championship game Sunday: Get your eyes checked.

Louisiana Family Eyecare in Covington, Louisiana, says it’s offering free exams for league officials before next season.

A vision center in College Station, Texas, is also extending free exams for NFL refs.

In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are. — CrystalVisionCenter (@CrystalVisionCS) January 21, 2019

The widely debated call came late in the fourth quarter with the Saints in the red zone. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw down the sidelines for TommyLee Lewis, who was immediately hammered by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman before the ball got there.

Another look at that no-flag callpic.twitter.com/PQIMkvrMHX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2019

“Yes, I got there too early,” Robey-Coleman reportedly told Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko. “I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown.”

The Rams take on the New England Patriots Feb. 3 on CBS.