LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Eye care centers in two states have a message for NFL referees after the controversial NFC Championship game Sunday: Get your eyes checked.
Louisiana Family Eyecare in Covington, Louisiana, says it’s offering free exams for league officials before next season.
A vision center in College Station, Texas, is also extending free exams for NFL refs.
The widely debated call came late in the fourth quarter with the Saints in the red zone. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw down the sidelines for TommyLee Lewis, who was immediately hammered by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman before the ball got there.
“Yes, I got there too early,” Robey-Coleman reportedly told Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko. “I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown.”
The Rams take on the New England Patriots Feb. 3 on CBS.