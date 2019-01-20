LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — When the Rams take the field in Super Bowl LIII, Sean McVay will become the youngest coach in football history to lead his team into the big game.

To put this in better perspective, the Super Bowl had already been in existence for two decades before McVay was born.

The first Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at the LA Coliseum.

McVay was born on January 24, 1986. Super Bowl LIII (53 if your Roman numerals are rusty) is being played on February 3, 2019.

The previous youngest-ever-coach title was held by Mike Tomlin who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl win in 2009 was 36 at the time.

When the Rams hired the Ohio-born McVay as their head coach in 2017, he already became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

To add to his accolades, he’s also been the youngest person to ever win AP’s NFL Coach of the Year honors.

McVay — a college football star at Marist and later Miami University — has football in his blood. His dad was a defensive back for Indiana University. His grandfather was a general manager for the San Francisco 49ers and credited with helping lead that team to five Super Bowl wins.

Before being named head coach for the Rams, McVay held various coaching positions with the Washington Redskins.

The subject of his personal life always comes up — perhaps because McVay is, well, rather handsome. Good news, he’s not married. Bad news, he has a longtime girlfriend named Veronika Khomyn. The couple have a dog named Fawn that has her own Instagram account.