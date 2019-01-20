  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:LA Rams, NFC Championship, Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams are in New Orleans for Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Saints with the winner going on to play at the Super Bowl.

And with so much intense work done throughout the course of the week, the Rams say they’re ready.

“The players are excited. Coach has done a great job getting this team ready to go and we’re just excited about the chance to compete for a change to go play for a Super Bowl,” said Head Coach Sean McVay.

McVay told CBS2/KCAL9 Sports Director Jim Hill late Saturday night that he expects it to be a challenge, however.

“It starts with a great performance tomorrow and that’s what we expect but we know it’s going to be a great challenge against Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints,” he said.

“There’s a confidence and a belief in this group, Jim. We know what a challenge it’s going to be but we’re looking forward to it,” McVay added. “Tomorrow can’t come soon enough, kickoff can’t come fast enough. Here we go, man. Let’s do it!”

Kickoff for Rams vs. Saints is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

