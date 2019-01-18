  • KCAL9On Air

MALIBU (CBSLA) – A small whale which was rescued after getting beached in Malibu was receiving treatment Friday morning but was not expected to survive.

(Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards/Twitter)

The pygmy sperm whale drew a small crowd after being spotted sometime before 8:30 a.m. on Zuma Beach.

At 9:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards reported that the whale had been rescued.

It was being treated by lifeguards and California Wildlife Center staff. However, a little after 10 a.m., veterinarians told CBS2 that they would be unable to save the whale, and were just working to keep it comfortable.

(CBS2)

It’s unclear how and why the whale got beached.

