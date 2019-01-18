  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Barricade Situation, LAPD, Sherman Oaks, Shots Fired

SHERMAN OAKS CBSLA) —  Police are engaged in an hours-long standoff with a Sherman Oaks man who is believed to be possibly-suicidal.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Burnet Avenue around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Officials have not made contact with the man and are proceeding with caution.

CBS2’s Laurie Perez, reporting from the scene said SWAT arrived around 6 p.m. She said there was a large police presence. There were also reports a hostage negotiator was at the location.

Officials said they heard gunshots coming from the home which is located near Sepulveda and Ventura Boulevards.

Authorities believe the man is alone in the home.

As a precaution, some neighbors were evacuated, Perez reports.

 

 

