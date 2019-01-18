RIALTO (CBSLA) — Authorities rescued several people from rushing rivers and canals that were swollen by Thursday’s torrential rainfall.

At 10 inches of rain, Lytle Creek Raws in San Bernardino County had the highest total rainfall in the Inland Empire. All that rain turned the region’s usually sleepy creeks and waterways into rushing rivers.

A man was rescued overnight from a canal along the 10 Freeway in Rialto. Firefighters had to hoist him out using their ladder truck. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

In Riverside County, a whopping 27 people were rescued from the fast-moving Santa Ana River. CalFire and Riverside City firefighters set up on both banks to help pull people to shore.

There were no injuries reported.