RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A deadly hit-and-run accident was reported in Rancho Cucamonga Friday evening, authorities said.

The accident occurred on the westbound 210 at Archibald just after 7:35 p.m.

The accident occurred near Hermosa Avenue.

KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock reported from the scene. She reported that the victim was outside his yellow Hyundai — and standing on the shoulder — at the time of the collision.

The man was apparently checking out his vehicle when he was struck. The force of the impact literally peeled the driver’s side door straight back.

CHP told her, the driver of a white Camry hit the unidentified man and kept going. The car was later recovered but the woman who was driving the vehicle is at-large.

The CHP said the Camry they found had front-end damage consistent with an accident. The car was found about two minutes away from the accident.

“There was very consistent collision damage, paint transfers,” said CHP Sgt. Ronald Burch. “And witnesses at Liberty and Lemon did see the driver of the vehicle walking away. We found the car abandoned at the time that we arrived.”

The age of the man killed was not disclosed. Authorities told Comstock there was very little they could do for the victim when they arrived.

Traffic in the #4 lane was closed just before 8 p.m.