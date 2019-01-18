DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a high end hotel that has hosted several U.S. presidents and was home to the Academy Awards for years. But Friday afternoon the Millennium Biltmore Hotel was the scene of a bloody jewelry store smash and grab.

Police say just before 3 p.m. four suspects used a hammer to rob Arka Designs Fine Jewelry — a jewelry store located in the hotel lobby.

They injured the owner and fled the scene in a silver 1996 Lexus.

“It’s a pretty brazen attack because this is such a high profile hotel,” said Joseph Tiu.

Investigators were on the scene for hours dusting for fingerprints and collecting evidence.

“It’s part of an ongoing LAPD investigation as you can see. I can tell you it was over very quickly. There was a minor injury suffered by a store owner. And he was treated and taken to a local hospital,” said Stuart Howe, director of security at the Biltmore.

The store owner is expected to be OK.