ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – A wall collapsed and buried a car in concrete block and dirt in Echo Park, but no one was injured.

The collapse was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Douglas Street near Beverly Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

SKY2’s Stu Mundel was over the scene where dirt from the home covered the car and was spilling into the street. Part of the structure’s stairway had also appeared to have given way.

Firefighters determined no one was injured and summoned Southern California Gas Company and Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety personnel to the scene, Humphrey said.

The building was later red-tagged, according to a report from the scene.

