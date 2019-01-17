  • KCAL9On Air

MALIBU (CBSLA) — Heavy rain is bringing mud, rocks and boulders down from fire-scorched hillsides throughout Malibu and the Ventura County area Thursday.

Decker Canyon Road in Malibu has been closed all week, but overnight debris flows and mud slides shut down more of the canyon roads that thread through the Santa Monica Mountains.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed Thursday from Grandview to Pacific Coast Highway because of mud and rock slide. The road is expected to reopen by noon.

Malibu Canyon Road between Civic Center Way and Mulholland Highway remains closed after rock slides Wednesday night. City officials say crews will conduct a risk assessment for the area.

In the Ojai area, multiple debris flows have shut down Highway 33 from Meiners Oaks to Lockwood Valley Road. It’s not known when that highway will reopen.

And much further to the north, on Highway 1 near Lompoc, several cars are stuck in mud.

