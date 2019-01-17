BURBANK (CBSLA) — There could be some relief on the way for TSA workers who are now going on four weeks without getting paid because of the partial government shutdown.

As CBSLA’s Sara Donchey reports, California Gov. Gavin Newsom met with TSA workers at Sacramento International Airport Thursday and pledged to offer unemployment insurance to furloughed TSA employees.

“If we don’t get the assistance from the federal government, we have tools. We have resources in the state,” said Newsom.

But the federal government says not so fast.

The Department of Labor insists furloughed workers aren’t eligible for unemployment.

In response, Gov. Newsom Thursday had harsh words for Washington.

“Grow up and get your act together. Do your job,” said Newsom.

There is a catch. Workers who collect unemployment benefits from the state are supposed to pay them back once the government reopens and they are given back pay.