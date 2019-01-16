LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A planned Skirball Cultural Center event featuring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been cancelled due to her ongoing recovery from cancer surgery.

Skirball announced Tuesday that the 85-year-old Ginsburg would be unable to attend “An Evening with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” on Jan. 29.

The statement said Ginsburg is “curtailing travel and focusing on her work while recuperating from recent surgery.”

A second event featuring Ginsburg and financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein that was scheduled for Feb. 6 in New York was also being rescheduled, according to CNN.

Ginsburg underwent surgery on Dec. 21 to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung.

Her recovery remains “on track,” according to the Supreme Court, after she missed oral arguments for the first time in more than 25 years last week.

She is still expected to participate in the “consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an statement to CBS News. “Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required,” Arberg said.

Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also suffered broken ribs on at least two occasions.