LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Full-day kindergarten could become law in California by 2021.

A new bill introduced in the California Assembly to extend kindergarten piggybacks on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal to invest $2 billion for early learning.

Currently, 25 percent of school districts are still on half-day schedules. The bill introduced by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber would require all school districts to have full-day kindergarten by the 2021-22 school year.

Full-day kindergarten would allow for more than four hours of classroom instruction per day, excluding time for recess.

Critics of the law say mandating full-day kindergarten eliminates choices for parents.