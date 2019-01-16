Tips to secure your network and prevent hackers from taking over your phone line:

1. Learn about your telecommunications system: know the safeguards, the inherent defenses and security features; ensure users are trained in safeguards and procedures.

2. Know the access paths that open doors to fraud: Direct Inward System Access (DISA); Voice-Mail System; Remote System Administration; Direct Inward Dialing; Tie Trunks and Tandem Network Services; Modems.

3. Monitor and analyze your systems information: Study call detail records and review billing records; Know calling patterns and review them; Review voice-mail reports.

4. Know the signs of a security breach:

• Complaints that the system is always busy;

• Sudden changes in normal calling patterns

• Toll calls originating in voice-mail;

• Long holding times;

• Unexplained 900 (Chat Line) calls;

• High tolls for any unauthorized trunk extension.

5. Secure your System:

• Use maximum length passwords and change frequently

• Restrict access to specific times (business hours) & limit calling ranges;

• Block all toll calls at night, on weekends and on holidays;

• Restrict call forwarding to allow local calls only ;

• Block all 10XXXX calling from your PBX if this service is not necessary

• Block, limit access or Require attendant assistance to overseas calls;

• Establish policies on accepting collect calls and providing access to outside lines;

• Secure equipment rooms (lock up all telephone equipment & wiring frames

• Secure PBX (Private Branch Exchange) and DISA (Direct Inward System Access

• Secure Voice-Mail Systems

• Secure Remote Access Ports

• Secure Modems