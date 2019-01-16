Tips to secure your network and prevent hackers from taking over your phone line:
1. Learn about your telecommunications system: know the safeguards, the inherent defenses and security features; ensure users are trained in safeguards and procedures.
2. Know the access paths that open doors to fraud: Direct Inward System Access (DISA); Voice-Mail System; Remote System Administration; Direct Inward Dialing; Tie Trunks and Tandem Network Services; Modems.
3. Monitor and analyze your systems information: Study call detail records and review billing records; Know calling patterns and review them; Review voice-mail reports.
4. Know the signs of a security breach:
• Complaints that the system is always busy;
• Sudden changes in normal calling patterns
• Toll calls originating in voice-mail;
• Long holding times;
• Unexplained 900 (Chat Line) calls;
• High tolls for any unauthorized trunk extension.
5. Secure your System:
• Use maximum length passwords and change frequently
• Restrict access to specific times (business hours) & limit calling ranges;
• Block all toll calls at night, on weekends and on holidays;
• Restrict call forwarding to allow local calls only ;
• Block all 10XXXX calling from your PBX if this service is not necessary
• Block, limit access or Require attendant assistance to overseas calls;
• Establish policies on accepting collect calls and providing access to outside lines;
• Secure equipment rooms (lock up all telephone equipment & wiring frames
• Secure PBX (Private Branch Exchange) and DISA (Direct Inward System Access
• Secure Voice-Mail Systems
• Secure Remote Access Ports
• Secure Modems