COLTON (CBSLA) — A driver is recovering Wednesday after his big rig went up in flames and shut down all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Colton.

The crash was first reported at 7:38 p.m. on the 10 Freeway at Rancho Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck may have hit the center divider.

No other vehicles were involved, and the truck driver survived the fiery crash.

According to the CHP, officers were still at the scene hours later, helping clear the wreckage and installing a temporary K-rail in spots where the center divider was damaged.