RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A reunion nine years in the making will happen Tuesday thanks to a rescue from a slick canal in Riverside.

A dog was spotted stuck in a canal near Marlborough Avenue by a Riverside Public Works crew, who called Riverside County Animal Services, spokesman John Welsh said.

Four officers responded to the scene and led the dog to a location with shorter banks so they could pull it to safety.

The cattle-breed dog has a microchip, and it turned out he had been missing for nine years.