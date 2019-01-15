GLENDORA (CBSLA) – A lockdown was in place Tuesday at Citrus College after a phoned-in threat against the campus, according to school officials.

The college located at 1000 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora issued a statement shortly after 11:30 a.m. urging students who were not on campus to stay away or to shelter in place on campus until an all-clear was issued.

Citrus Alert: on 1/15/18 an order has been issued to lock down Citrus College. If you are not on campus, stay away. Go to the nearest room, turn off lights, lock door, and remain quiet. Remain locked down until an All Clear has been issued. — Citrus College (@CitrusCollege) January 15, 2019

A few police cars were on scene and entrances to the parking lots were reportedly blocked off.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the lockdown order.

Students at nearby Azusa Pacific University were also urged to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.