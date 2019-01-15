LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Day 2 of the first teachers strike in Los Angeles in 30 years, charter school teachers will join the movement in the first-ever strike of its kind in California.

Teachers, parents, students and members of fellow unions braved the pouring rain Monday to picket outside their home schools, then stage a massive march in downtown Los Angeles. They’ll be joined on Tuesday by teachers with The Accelerated Schools charter network who are unhappy with the contract they’ve been offered.

The proliferation of independent and privately-managed charter schools is one of the sticking points in the negotiations between United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District. The union believes charter schools, which are also overseen by the district, are draining resources away from public schools.

The district and the union have not met to restart negotiations since Friday, when the district revised its offer to include new money included in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed state budget. The new offer included a $24 million increase from the previous offer, but was still rejected by the teachers union.

The union is demanding a 6.5 percent raise that would take effect all at once and a year sooner; more nurses, librarians, and counselors; and a pledge to reduce class sizes. UTLA says a reported $1.8 billion district reserve could be used to meet their demands, but the district says that money has already been fully earmarked.

About a third of LAUSD students attended classes on the first day of the strike, according to district officials. The district serves nearly a half-million students and about 142,000 were on campuses Monday.