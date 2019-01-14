LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County health officer Monday extended an advisory cautioning anyone planning to visit local beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water around discharging storm drains, as well as creeks and rivers.

“Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall,” according to the county Department of Public Health.

The advisory has been extended until Thursday morning.

“Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill,” the DPH statement says. “Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing.”

The advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662, and online here.

