LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is accusing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of “graceless pressure tactics” after reports of members pressuring actors not to appear or present at the upcoming Oscars.

A statement released Monday by the 160,000-member actors union cited “multiple reports” alleging the Academy “exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations.”

“The apparent attempt by the Academy to keep our members from presenting on their own awards show is utterly outrageous and unacceptable. The SAG Awards supports their union’s operations and important charitable assistance programs that provide valuable support to performers,” SAG-AFTRA spokesperson Pamela Greenwalt said. “We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action.”

The Academy did not immediately issue a response to the statement.

It comes as the Oscars are still without a host after Kevin Hart announced he would not be hosting the awards show following controversy over alleged anti-gay statements he made on social media.

Organizers of the show are considering going without an individual host and other possible changes after ratings for the Oscars broadcast plunged to their lowest ever last year.