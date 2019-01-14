STORM WATCH:PCH, Grapevine Closed As Storm Drenches SoCal
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers weren’t in their classrooms Monday, and neither were many students.

Ahead of the first teachers’ walkout since 1989, Los Angeles Animal Services announced students can volunteer at one of six city animal care centers.

Children ages 12 to 18 are eligible and can reserve a spot emailing Animal Services at ani.volunteers@lacity.org or by calling 213-395-1163.

RELATED: Offers, Resources To Help LAUSD Students, Parents Get Through Teacher Strike

The strike impacts 480,000 students served by LAUSD – the second largest school district in the nation – as 30,000 teachers represented by United Teachers of Los Angeles went on strike after 21 months of failed negotiations.

The district hired 400 substitute teachers and sent 2,000 credentialed administrators back into the classroom during the strike. The district also controversially loosed background requirements for parent volunteers.

