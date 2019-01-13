NFL DIVISIONAL ROUNDRivers, Chargers Look To End Dominance By Brady, Patriots
CALABASAS (CBSLA) — All lanes of a busy thoroughfare were reopened Sunday morning following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Calabasas.

The 101 Freeway had been shut in both directions at Las Virgenes Road Saturday afternoon following the termination of a pursuit that resulted in a standoff.

The standoff ended with police fatally shooting the suspect, who was believed to be armed and dangerous. He has since been described as an out of state parolee.

The pursuit started in Camarillo before the suspect crashed on the freeway into a guardrail. For about a half hour, spectators watched from their cars on the freeway after traffic was halted.

Witnesses say the suspect paced back and forth while the CHP tried to reason with him.

The standoff ended with gunfire. The suspect was killed. No one else was believed to have been injured.

Investigators have not said whether they recovered a weapon at the scene.

