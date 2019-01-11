COVINA (CBSLA) – A child was found dead in an Covina apartment early Friday after a woman who police say was partially clothed with blood spattered on her body tried to flee from officers.

A Covina Police sergeant saw the unidentified woman running in the middle of the street at 300 N. Second Avenue just before 3:30 a.m., according to police. She was uninjured at the time.

Officers made contact with the woman, who was initially uncooperative with police, but later “made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information.”

After transporting the woman to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police were able to identify where she lived and responded to a townhome in the 100 block of E. Italia Street, where a small fire was burning on the second floor.

Police entered the home and found a child who had passed away, according to officials. No other victims were found at the location.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Covina Police Department Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622.