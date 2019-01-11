  • KCAL9On Air

EXPOSITION PARK

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – Police have located a tour bus which drove away after hitting and killing a man in his 60s in Exposition Park Thursday night.

According to Los Angeles police, just after 5 p.m., the bus struck a man at the intersection of South Flower and West 23rd streets.

capture 20 Man Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Tour Bus In Exposition Park In Possible Hit And Run

Security video of a tour bus driving onto the 110 Freeway after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Exposition Park on Jan. 10, 2019. 

According to police, the bus dragged the victim for about 100 feet to the intersection of Flower and Adams Boulevard before turning onto the 110 Freeway and driving away.

The victim, believed to be homeless, died from his injuries, police said.

Security video showed the moments after the bus struck the victim. Another witness followed the bus and recorded cell phone video of it getting onto the freeway.

“She (the witness) saw from a distance that there were some feet sticking out, so she drove a little closer, and that’s when she saw this person underneath the bus, clinging to the bus with his hands up like this,” LAPD Det. Moses Castillo told CBS2. “And she tried to get the attention of the driver, she honked.”

Sometime later Thursday night, the bus in question was located in Gardena, police said.

“We’re now currently trying to obtain video from local businesses and the MTA to get more information,” LAPD Capt. Gary Walters said.

Police told CBS2 that investigators had contacted representatives of the bus company and were attempting to make contact with the driver early Friday morning. Detectives told CBS2 the owner of the bus company had no idea what had happened. Police are still unsure if the driver knew that had even struck a pedestrian. There was no word on how many passengers were aboard when the collision occurred.

The bus has been impounded by police.

