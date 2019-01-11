LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NFL is considering moving the AFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum should the Chargers and Colts advance, CBS Sports reports.

According to league sources, there is concern about the game being played at 30,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly the StubHub Center).

“Playing a game of that magnitude in a stadium that small is a big issue to a lot of people around here,” one league source said of Dignity Health Sports Park. “There isn’t any plan in place to move it now that I am aware of, but there was a lot of talk about that when it looked like the Chargers might win the division. I would expect there to be conversations about that through the weekend as things happen.”

The sources said that the move could happen if the Rams don’t advance to the NFC Championship Game and the Chargers do advance.

The Rams host the Cowboys on Saturday at the Coliseum while the Chargers travel to New England on Sunday to kick off against the Patriots.