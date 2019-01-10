VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a masked suspect who robbed a cell phone store in Victorville at gunpoint earlier this week.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered the Metro PCS store in the 16900 block of Bear Valley Road armed with a modified shotgun and wearing a ski mask, Victorville police report.

The man ordered employees to give him cash and cell phones, police said. He then ordered them into a back room in order to give him enough time to escape before they called 911.

There were no reports of injuries.

The man was described as black skinned and tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call detectives at 760-241- 2911.