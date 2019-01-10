  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Rams, Todd Gurley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is expected to suit up for Saturday’s divisional playoff game at the Coliseum against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gurley was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Gurley missed the final two regular season games with a knee injury.

“He looks like Todd. He looks like the explosive, great back that we’re accustomed to seeing. He’s feeling good. He’s had a great week of preparation and we’re expecting him to be ready to go and all things are looking in a very positive direction,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay.

