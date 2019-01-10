LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in a person who visited the city of Malibu while infectious.

The unidentified person visited Malibu’s Paradise Cove Beach Cafe on Dec. 29 from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

No current risk related to measles exists at the venue as the period of possible exposure ended more than a week ago, department officials said.

In addition, because measles is spread by the respiratory route, there is no risk present related to food that may have been consumed at this location, according to the health department.

However, individuals who were present at this location during this time, especially those with weakened immune systems or persons who may not have been immunized against measles, may be at risk of developing measles and should watch for symptoms of the illness.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that usually appears 10 to 12 days after the exposure.

Individuals should contact their health-care provider if they develop measles symptoms.

“If you think that you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles, contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before going in,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said. “People who may have been exposed to measles and who have not been immunized, may receive measles immunization and be protected from developing the disease. Getting immunized is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles.”

Measles immunizations are available at your health-care provider, local pharmacy or health clinic. Public health clinics offer no-cost or low-cost immunizations for the uninsured or underinsured.

To find a nearby public health clinic, call 211 or visit the Los Angeles County Public Health website.

Visit the CDC site for more information on measles.

