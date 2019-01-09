HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A high-speed police pursuit that started in the San Fernando Valley ended after a suspect crashed in Hollywood Wednesday night.

The chase began just before 11 p.m. on Vanowen Street in Van Nuys after the man allegedly stole a Quality Jet Rooter van. Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect smashed into a light pole on Vanowen Street, damaging a headlight on the van.

SKY2 was over the pursuit as the suspect sped along the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood. Sparks were seen coming off the tires as the driver cut through traffic.

The driver then smashed through several stopped vehicles on an exit ramp of the Hollywood Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle on Highland Avenue south of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, hitting at least two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The man was taken into custody around 11:20 p.m. after jumping out of the van.

No injuries were reported.