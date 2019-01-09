  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    02:00 AMThe Game
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Police Chase, Police Pursuit

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A high-speed police pursuit that started in the San Fernando Valley ended after a suspect crashed in Hollywood Wednesday night.

The chase began just before 11 p.m. on Vanowen Street in Van Nuys after the man allegedly stole a Quality Jet Rooter van. Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect smashed into a light pole on Vanowen Street, damaging a headlight on the van.

SKY2 was over the pursuit as the suspect sped along the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood. Sparks were seen coming off the tires as the driver cut through traffic.

The driver then smashed through several stopped vehicles on an exit ramp of the Hollywood Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle on Highland Avenue south of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, hitting at least two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The man was taken into custody around 11:20 p.m. after jumping out of the van.

No injuries were reported.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s