EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The search is underway for a driver who police say borrowed his friend’s car and then slammed into a house in El Monte overnight Tuesday.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Tyler Avenue.

El Monte police and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find an abandoned car which had gone through a cement wall and struck the front of a house. No one inside the home was injured

The suspect is believed to have borrowed his friend’s car without permission prior to the crash, police said. They learned his identity by speaking to the car’s owner.

Fortunately, the car did not go all the way into the home, and only the front stucco appeared to have been damaged, police said.

Authorities still had not located the suspect as of 6 a.m.