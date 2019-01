CARSON (CBSLA) — Two people were burned in a house fire in Carson early Wednesday.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Panama Avenue, north of Sepulveda Boulevard. Firefighters got a handle on the flames within the hour.

Two adults, both about 50 years old, suffered burns to their arms and were taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One firefighter suffered an ankle injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.